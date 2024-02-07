Three out of four Pakistanis will accept election results, reveals Ipsos survey

ISLAMABAD – As the nation prepares for the upcoming general elections on February 8 (Thursday), where more than 128 million eligible voters are expected to participate, a survey conducted by the French market research firm, Ipsos, suggests that three-quarters of Pakistanis are inclined to accept the election outcome, crucial for shaping the country’s trajectory over the next five years.

According to the report, only 7% of Pakistanis expressed reluctance to accept the results, while a significant 76% indicated their likelihood to accept them. The remaining 17% falls between these two extremes.

The report further highlights that acceptance of the election results tends to increase with age and is more prevalent in rural areas. Interestingly, residents of Islamabad are reported to be the least receptive to the election outcome.

<iframe src="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nswBGUPV_YqK9O1RFyL4a1QNGU_Ahboj/preview" width="640" height="480" allow="autoplay"></iframe>

Furthermore, a breakdown based on party affiliation reveals that supporters of the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and those who choose not to vote or abstain are contributing to lower levels of acceptance towards the election results.

As the political parties ended their election campaign yesterday, the stage is set for the national-level elections in the country tomorrow (Thursday).