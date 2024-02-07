Search

PakistanPakistan General ElectionsNational Assembly 2024

Three out of four Pakistanis will accept election results, reveals Ipsos survey

Web Desk
02:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Three out of four Pakistanis will accept election results, reveals Ipsos survey

ISLAMABAD – As the nation prepares for the upcoming general elections on February 8 (Thursday), where more than 128 million eligible voters are expected to participate, a survey conducted by the French market research firm, Ipsos, suggests that three-quarters of Pakistanis are inclined to accept the election outcome, crucial for shaping the country’s trajectory over the next five years.

According to the report, only 7% of Pakistanis expressed reluctance to accept the results, while a significant 76% indicated their likelihood to accept them. The remaining 17% falls between these two extremes.

The report further highlights that acceptance of the election results tends to increase with age and is more prevalent in rural areas. Interestingly, residents of Islamabad are reported to be the least receptive to the election outcome.

<iframe src="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nswBGUPV_YqK9O1RFyL4a1QNGU_Ahboj/preview" width="640" height="480" allow="autoplay"></iframe>

Furthermore, a breakdown based on party affiliation reveals that supporters of the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and those who choose not to vote or abstain are contributing to lower levels of acceptance towards the election results.

As the political parties ended their election campaign yesterday, the stage is set for the national-level elections in the country tomorrow (Thursday).

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

12:43 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: At least 15 dead in blast outside candidate's office ...

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

06:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Government employees refusing to perform election duty to be arrested

10:53 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

PPP election candidate Zulfiqar Shah injured in Mirpurkhas gun ...

10:31 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

No relief for inflation-hit Pakistanis as outgoing govt increases gas ...

Most viewed

11:06 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Check Election Duty List 2024

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

02:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Three out of four Pakistanis will accept election results, reveals Ipsos survey

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: