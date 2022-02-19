Sending Salam, good morning messages to unknown women constitutes ‘harassment’, says Kashmala Tariq

KARACHI – Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq said sending Salam and good morning messages to unknown women also fall under ‘harassment’.

Speaking at DOW University of Health Sciences, she termed sending greetings via social media or text messages and staring at a female constituted harassment.

Kashmala, who tied the knot with an Islamabad-based businessman last year, said good morning and good night wishes, and sending poetry also fall under workplace harassment.

Stressing to ensure gender equality, and maintaining respectful behaviour with employers, she said touching any female at the workplace also comes under harassment law, saying many people have been sacked under stern rules to curb harassment.

Catcalling at a bus stop is also a punishable offense, she maintained adding that the case should be heard in presence of both parties to ensure that the anti-harassment law is not being misused.

Kashmala also added that women in Pakistan are entitled to inherit the property of their parents and husbands. She lamented that no such legislation has been enacted in Sindh and Balochistan for the inheritance of women in the property.