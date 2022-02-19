Pakistan likely to hike electricity price by Rs6.10 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received a petition seeking an increase of Rs6.10 per unit in electricity price on account of variations in the fuel charges in January 2022.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sent the application which will be heard by Nepra on February 28.

CPPA informed the regulatory body that coal share in power generation during the month stood at 33.15 percent while 5.83% electricity produced from hydel, 6.73% from diesel, 14.07% from furnace oil, 14.37% from local gas, 7.12% from Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), 14.37% from atomic power and 2.22% from wind.