Over 200 arrested for celebrating Basant in Rawalpindi

03:30 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested over 200 people for flying kites in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to celebrate the festival despite a ban imposed by the government in 2007 for the safety of commuters.

Reports said that hundreds of youths took to their rooftops on Friday to fly kites defying the ban on the event that marks the arrival of spring season in the country.

The restrictions were imposed by the government after several incidents of terrible injuries to people on roads and aerial firing emerged.

More than 1,500 police officials participated in action against kite flying in the city and arrested 220 people. The offenders can be fined up to Rs100,000. 

