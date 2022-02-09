Top military leadership briefed on recent terror incidents in Balochistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership was given a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan.
The participants of the Corps Commanders Conference were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan, said ISPR in a statement.
Forum paid tribute to the martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them.
COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations & safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.
The army chief said, “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue & colour”.
“Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed, COAS reiterated. We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost,” COAS emphasised.
COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional /sub-conventional domain.
20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Nushki clean-up ... 10:31 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that 20 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Nushki before the ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
-
- 'Wasn't worried': Muslim girl hailed as hero for standing against RSS ...07:24 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- India's Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest man07:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Top military leadership briefed on recent terror incidents in ...06:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021