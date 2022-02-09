Top military leadership briefed on recent terror incidents in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership was given a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan.

The participants of the Corps Commanders Conference were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan, said ISPR in a statement.

Forum paid tribute to the martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them.

COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations & safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

The army chief said, “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue & colour”.

“Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed, COAS reiterated. We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost,” COAS emphasised.

COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional /sub-conventional domain.