Top military leadership briefed on recent terror incidents in Balochistan

06:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Top military leadership briefed on recent terror incidents in Balochistan
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership was given a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan.

The participants of the Corps Commanders Conference were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan, said ISPR in a statement.

Forum paid tribute to the martyrs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them.

COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations & safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

The army chief said, “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue & colour”.

“Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed, COAS reiterated. We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost,” COAS emphasised.

COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional /sub-conventional domain.

20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Nushki clean-up ... 10:31 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that 20 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Nushki before the ...

More From This Category
Malala speaks up as hijab row deepens in India
05:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Pakistan eases Covid-linked travel restrictions ...
02:38 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Pakistan Air Force all set to induct first batch ...
02:08 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Foreign investors to hold Pakistan Climate ...
01:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Muskan Khan: Pakistan slams India for terrorising ...
02:58 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Afzal ...
12:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wasim Akram becomes latest celebrity to join TikTok
05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr