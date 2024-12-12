Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Blind man in Islamabad gets driving license after paying Rs30,000 to traffic police

RAWALPINDI – Traffic Police personnel in the Pakistani capital have been caught issuing driving license to a blind man after taking bribe amid tightening of license regulations in the country.

A TV journalist exposed the shocking revelation, saying the Traffic Police Department issued a license to a blind man, raising serious concerns about public safety and the integrity of the licensing process.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan, famous for his sting operations, exposed the menace, reporting that driving licenses were being issued without proper testing or medical evaluations. A traffic police official of ICT and a middle man were caught accepting a bribe of Rs30,000 to facilitate the issuance of a driving license.

The license was granted without applicant undergoing any required medical, or driving tests, showing serious loopholes in the system, undermining the safety standards and posing a significant risk to public safety on the roads.

The probe further sparked outrage among masses and calls for urgent reforms to address the corruption within Traffic police department and ensure that driving licenses are issued only to individual who passed test.

Police, Judiciary among most corrupt public institutions in Pakistan: Transparency International

 

