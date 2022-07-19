‘Ball of the Century’ – Yasir Shah leaves Sri Lanka batter shell shocked with stunning delivery 

02:53 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
‘Ball of the Century’ – Yasir Shah leaves Sri Lanka batter shell shocked with stunning delivery 
Source: ICC (Twitter)
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has left everyone spellbound with his stunning delivery during ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. 

Yasir produced a candidate for 'Ball of the Century' when he cleaned bowled host team’s batter Kusal Mendis with a leg-spin delivery that completely shocked the in-form right hand batsman. 

The magical delivery has brought back the memories of late, great Shan Warne, who delivered the 'Ball of the Century' during the 20th century when he removed England veteran Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

Pakistan veteran Yasir Shah has laid claims to doing similar in the 21st century following his peach of a delivery against Sri Lanka, said ICC in its blog.

Similar to the efforts of Warne in Manchester some 29 years ago, Yasir's delivery pitched outside leg stump before turning sharply to the left and clipping the top of Mendis' off-stump.

While it will be difficult to surpass Warne’s unbelievable delivery, Yasir Shah has certainly reached closer as his bowling has became a talk of the town. 

PAKvSL: Yasir Shah returns as Pakistan announces ... 05:17 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah has returned to the national squad as Pakistan announced an 18-member squad ...

More From This Category
PAKvSL: Babar Azam achieves another milestone in ...
03:11 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt blessed with ...
12:04 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Pakistan's Shahzad Qureshi beats Indian ...
09:29 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Pakistan announces hockey squad for Commonwealth ...
04:44 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Pakistan retain fourth place as ICC issues latest ...
01:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
PAKvSL: Babar Azam smashes ton as Pakistan fight ...
06:24 PM | 17 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly invites trolling with her latest video
02:29 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr