‘Ball of the Century’ – Yasir Shah leaves Sri Lanka batter shell shocked with stunning delivery 

DUBAI – Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has left everyone spellbound with his stunning delivery during ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

Yasir produced a candidate for 'Ball of the Century' when he cleaned bowled host team’s batter Kusal Mendis with a leg-spin delivery that completely shocked the in-form right hand batsman.

The magical delivery has brought back the memories of late, great Shan Warne, who delivered the 'Ball of the Century' during the 20th century when he removed England veteran Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

Pakistan veteran Yasir Shah has laid claims to doing similar in the 21st century following his peach of a delivery against Sri Lanka, said ICC in its blog.

Just 22 years in, but do you think this will be the ball of the century❓ 🤔#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6hlg0M88pl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2022

Similar to the efforts of Warne in Manchester some 29 years ago, Yasir's delivery pitched outside leg stump before turning sharply to the left and clipping the top of Mendis' off-stump.

While it will be difficult to surpass Warne’s unbelievable delivery, Yasir Shah has certainly reached closer as his bowling has became a talk of the town.