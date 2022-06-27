FM Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

KARACHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday inaugurated the People’s Bus Service in a bid to improve transport system in country’s largest city.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon and other leaders of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party were present on the occasion.

The foreign minister also travelled in the bus to inspect the facilities being provided in the newly-launched buses.

چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا شارع فیصل پر بس میں سفر، مسافروں کو دی جانے والی سہولیات کا جائزہ لیا — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 27, 2022

The bus service is also going to be launched in PPP stronghold Larkana. The new transport service will operate on 7 routes of Karachi and 1 route in Larkana.

In the first phase, the buses will start their operations on the route No 1 – Model Colony to Merewether Tower via Sharea Faisal and II Chundrigar Road.

Around 240 buses will be acquired in different phases to serve all the designated routes in the port city and Larkana. It will be made fully functional by August 14.

The minimum and maximum passenger fares of air-conditioned bus service have been fixed at Rs25 and Rs55 respectively.