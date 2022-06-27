Zara Noor Abbas' stunning video from London trip goes viral

Web Desk
03:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas' stunning video from London trip goes viral
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that she is a true globetrotter at heart.

This time around, the Ehd e Wafa star has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful London city where she went on her vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the Zebaish actor shared her best memories from the holiday. She shared a beautiful video of herself twirling and strolling the streets of London, living her best life.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

