Behroze Sabzwari's blunt comments on Khalil-ur-Rehman leave netizens stunned
Share
Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman is no stranger to controversies as the writer often receives flak for blowing steam - be it redefining the meaning of 'feminism' or slamming Lollywood's leading lady Mahira Khan.
While his bizarre statements has contributed to his notoriety, it seems that the industry insiders and big wigs agree with his bashing and disapprove of his controversial statements.
Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari recently appeared on Tabish Hashmi’s talk show Hasna Mana Hai and his remarks on Qamar are pure gold.
While answering questions, the Humsafar star commented about the Pyarey Afzal writer and said that if he wasn’t a writer he would have been at the receiving end of a good thrashing.
Sabzwari, who was accompanied by his brother-in-law Javed Sheikh, made the amusing remarks with such a tone of sarcasm and humour that the audience and host burst into laughter.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Behroze Sabzwari had finally confirmed the news of his daughter-in-law Sadaf Kanwal's pregnancy on a talkshow.
Mahira Khan says she doesn't regret what she said ... 05:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has finally spoken about why she reacted to renowned writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar's harsh ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- #MSMS3 - My Suzuki My Story Season 304:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
-
- FM Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi02:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022