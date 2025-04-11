Pakistan’s top spy agency foils major terror plot aimed at Masroor Airbase in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency successfully foiled a major terrorist plot aimed at launching an attack on the strategically important PAF Masroor Airbase in Karachi.

The mastermind behind this plot is a commander of the terrorist group, based in Afghanistan. He is known to lead the group’s suicide bombers.

The terror plot involved nine highly trained terrorists, five of whom were Afghan nationals. They had recently infiltrated Pakistan from Afghanistan with a plan to seize control of the airbase, destroy aircraft and infrastructure. They had also planned to engage in a prolonged gunfight until death.

Reports said the terrorists were residing in an area near the airbase and conducted extensive surveillance of the area. However, the intelligence agency had been closely monitoring their movements.

As the attackers were about to launch the final phase of their plan, the Pakistani spy agency launched a swift, covert, and coordinated operation across the country, arresting suspects from various locations.

Through this action, the agency not only secured the strategically significant airbase but also dismantled a major terrorist network of “Fitna-tul-Khawarij” involved in several previous attacks — including the November 2024 assault on Chinese engineers at Liberty Textile Mill in Karachi’s SITE area.

Officials believe that this mastermind is an expert in improvised explosive devices (IEDs), having received training in Afghanistan. He reportedly fought alongside the Afghan Taliban against NATO and coalition forces.

Initial investigations indicate potential involvement of hostile intelligence agencies in this plot, allegedly financing and equipping terrorist elements in an attempt to destabilize Pakistan.

Despite these threats, Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement institutions remain resolute in their mission to safeguard the nation.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms and to protecting national security through coordinated and sustained vigilance.