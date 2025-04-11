Lady Constable who filed harassment complaint against fellow cop found dead in Mirpur Khas

MIRPUR KHAS – A lady constable of the Sindh police was found dead in her room in an area of Mirpur Khas, it emerged on Friday.

Initial investigation shows the woman police official was killed as a fellow cop has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Police have collected CCTV footage and other evidence in the case.

Police said the deceased had filed a complaint against the fellow cop for harassing her in 2023.

Last year in September, a constable of Lahore police, identified as Farooq, was arrested for killing Lady Constable Soman.

Farooq, who was deplayed at the operations department of the police, was apprehended at his home.

In his statement to the police, Farooq admitted that he was in love with Soman and wanted to marry her.

However, she had decided to marry someone else, which allegedly led to the tragic incident.