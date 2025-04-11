Mehak Malik booked for vulgar dance performance at wedding event in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR – A case has been registered against popular transgender dancer Mehak Malik for allegedly performing an obscene dance at Mehndi event of a wedding ceremony in Yazman Mandi city of south Punjab.

The FIR has been filed under the Amplifier Act violations against Malik and 35 others while no arrest has b been made in the case so far.

The FIR states that Mehak Malik was invited to perform at a wedding function held in a village near Yazman Mandi. During the event, it is alleged that she wore revealing attire and danced to explicit songs, while other individuals showered her with currency notes.

Out of the 35 accused, 10 individuals have been identified, while 25 remain unidentified in the FIR.

Reports claimed that several government employees, including a police official, were also present at the event. However, none of the government officials have been named in the case so far.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many questioning selective accountability and the role of authorities in such culturally sensitive and controversial cases.