What’s the relief plan for salaried class in upcoming Pakistan budget 2025-26?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed that that a programem has been devised to provide relief to the salaried class in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

While talking to reports, he minister said he could not share the details of the plan with the media at this time adding that they will be first presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approval.

Aurangzeb also stated that work is underway to reduce electricity bills by July or even earlier. He added that 98 percent of budget proposals have already been received from both the public and private sectors, and the government is collaborating closely with the private sector to finalize the budget.

Regarding implementation, he stated that the budget will be enforced from July 1, and no changes will be made after that date.

“We have met all IMF targets, and we are hopeful that the IMF Executive Board will approve the staff-level agreement in May,” he noted.

Clarifying his earlier remarks about public sector salaries, the finance minister reiterated that relief for government employees is part of the broader budget plan.

He also emphasized improved tax collection from traders, while urging that the business-friendly tax schemes should not be misconstrued.