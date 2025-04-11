Intense heat expected in Karachi from April 19

Karachi is set to experience a significant rise in temperatures starting from April 19, with weather experts predicting that the mercury could soar above 40°C in the coming weeks. According to meteorological analyst Jawad Memon, the heat intensity in the city is expected to increase sharply around April 19 or 20, with the possibility of temperatures exceeding the 40°C mark.

Memon also highlighted that this surge in heat would be accompanied by a shift in weather patterns, as southern regions of Pakistan are likely to witness above-average rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season. Specifically, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are anticipated to receive more rainfall than usual.

While the forecast points to a prolonged period of unusual heat, Memon also emphasized that the situation could change, as long-term weather predictions are subject to fluctuation. Despite this, residents are urged to take necessary precautions as the heatwave approaches.

Authorities and weather experts will continue to monitor the situation closely as the predicted heat intensifies.