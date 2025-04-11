High value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Timergara, District Lower Dir, on reported presence of terrorists on night between April 10 and 11.

During the conduct of operation, own troops surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after intense fire exchange, two including a high value target, Hafeezullah alias Kochwan were killed, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Friday.

“Kharji Hafeezullah alias Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed Head money of PKR 10 Million on him”.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR said.