Punjab launches technical skills training initiative for transgender persons

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched a comprehensive technical skills training programme for transgender individuals with an aim to empower the community to earn a respectable livelihood.

It is for the first time in the history of Punjab that such a step has been taken for the transgender community in the province.

In the first phase, 1,600 transgender persons will receive specialized training through the Punjab Skills Development Fund programme. They will be provided training of various technical and vocational skills to help them gain financial independence.

The programme includes training in IT, freelancing, healthcare assistant skills, tailoring, fashion designing, electrical work, solar technology, beauty services, and culinary arts.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the harsh and inhumane treatment being faced by the transgender individuals. She noted that social exclusion and lack of employment opportunities force many in the community into begging.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that by equipping transgender individuals with skills, the government aims to prove that talent knows no gender.

She stressed that the goal is not just skill development, but also to ensure the transgender community attains respect and recognition in society.

With this revolutionary vocational training initiative, Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims to change the lives of transgender people across Punjab.