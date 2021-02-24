PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets
KARACHI – Islamabad United successfully achieved a huge target of 197-run set by the Karachi Kings in sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, at National Stadium Karachi.
Karachi Kings Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan made history by smashing highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament.
Highest opening partnership in the history of @thePSLt20! 👏 👏 👏 #HBLPSL6 #MatchDikhao #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/IHCL5UVJDe— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 24, 2021
They made 176 runs jointly before Sharjeel (105) and Babar (62) were dismissed by Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali. Sharjeel brought up his second PSL century.
Squads:
Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer
