PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets

10:53 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets
Share

KARACHI – Islamabad United successfully achieved a huge target of 197-run set by the Karachi Kings in sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, at National Stadium Karachi. 

Karachi Kings Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan made history by smashing highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament.

They made 176 runs jointly before Sharjeel (105) and Babar (62) were dismissed by Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali. Sharjeel brought up his second PSL century.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

More From This Category
Karachi Kings’ Babar and Sharjeel set highest ...
08:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the ...
04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 6 – Karachi Kings, Islamabad United ...
10:06 AM | 24 Feb, 2021
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases ...
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 5 – Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan ...
10:41 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Gwadar stadium to host match between PSL’s ...
07:21 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this Pakistani ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr