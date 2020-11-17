PTI's Naveed Aslam who slapped women appointed in Punjab Women Protection Authority
11:25 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
PTI's Naveed Aslam who slapped women appointed in Punjab Women Protection Authority
LAHORE – PTI district information secretary Naveed Aslam who was booked in an incident of violence against a female government servant has been appointed as the district coordinator of Punjab Women Protection Authority

As per the sources, Naveed Aslam is appointed by Chairperson Kaneez Fatima.

In the background of the incident, Aslam on September 24 slapped the Senior Female Postmaster (SPM) Officer Sofia Qasim in the GPO. He was arrested by the police however he was later released on bail from the court the next day.

Many of human rights activists slammed the administration and leaders for such a peculiar move, saying it is a pity that a man who is involved in a crime against a woman has been given the task on the women protection authority.

