Pakistan Army chief discusses defence ties with Saudi counterpart at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – A military delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters, said ISPR in a statement

Earlier, the Saudi military delegation also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

A day ago, General Al-Ruwaili visited Pakistan’s Naval Headquarters in Islamabad and met a senior Pakistan Navy official.

Earlier this month, the joint naval exercise dubbed Naseem Al Bahr-XIV between Pakistani and Royal Saudi Naval Forces culminated at Al Jubail in kingdom.