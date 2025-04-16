Age just a number: 80-year-old earns PhD from Karachi’s Federal Urdu University

KARACHI – Saeed Masood Usmani has proved that there are no barriers for willing minds as he has completed his doctorate in Mass Communication from Federal Urdu University, Karachi.

He achieved the PhD at the age of 80 years despite suffering from heart attacks several times and one stroke during his academic journey.

Usmani completed his research work titled, “Popularity of FM Radio Broadcasting in Karachi and Analytical Study of Audience,” under the supervision of renowned scholar Professor Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan.

The Graduate Research Management Council of Federal Urdu University awarded the PhD to Usman at its 66th meeting after he successful defended his research in front of local and international examiners.

His study explored FM radio’s social and cultural influence in port city of Karachi, using a sample size of nearly 5,126 respondents across all genders and districts of the city.

90 percent sample said they listen to FM radio regularly, and 96 percent believed it had impacted their cultural and social outlook.

An impressive 86 percent agreed that FM radio provides awareness during emergencies.

Usmani, who is called a walking “encyclopedia” by his friends, has spent life in reading, political struggle and activism.