‘Love Beyond Limits’: Pakistani husband donates Liver to save ailing wife

MULTAN – A heartwarming story of sheer love and commitment is doing rounds online as a resident of Southern Punjab saved his wife by donating half of his liver.

The bond between a couple is deep and emotional, and a man proved it by giving a part of himself to save his ailing wife, who was suffering from a severe liver condition.

Shabbir Ahmad chose love over all odds when his wife was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver condition. Despite facing resistance from his family, who advised against the procedure, Shabbir remained steadfast in his decision.

The transplant was a success, and the couple is now on the road to recovery. Shabbir’s brave and selfless act eventually won over his family, who are now proud of his courage and sacrifice.

The couple is currently enjoying a new beginning filled with love, gratitude, and hope—an inspiring testament to what true love looks like in action.

Earlier, a similar story went viral about young girl Muqaddas who lost her life after donating part of her liver to her ailing father. The transplant, performed at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), has been clouded in controversy as the family alleges negligence by the medical staff.

Despite her deteriorating condition, the family claims they were assured by doctors that Muqaddas would recover soon.

The two cases highlight emotional and physical toll of living organ donations and raise important questions about support systems and accountability in the country’s healthcare sector.