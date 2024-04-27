Pakistani girl gets new lease of life after Indian man donates her heart

An Indian man has given a Pakistani girl a new lease of life after donating her his heart.
According to NDTV, 19 years old Ayesha was born in India and now she is living in the Pakistani city of Karachi. Ayesha’s heart problem was diagnosed in 2019 and she went to the Indian city of Chennai for treatment.
Media reports say that Ayesha was suffering from leakage of heart and she was on life support. Doctors had prescribed her heart transplant and the cost of this treatment was said to be Rs3.5 million.
Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant Director K R Bala Krishna said that Ayesha was lucky to get a heart in donation. He said that it was quite difficult for the patients coming from abroad to get such a donation. The man who has donated his heart to Ayesha was 69 years old and he was brain dead.
According to the latest reports, Ayesha is now fit enough to return to Pakistan. She wants to become a fashion designer in her professional life.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
