Pakistani girl gets new lease of life after Indian man donates her heart

An Indian man has given a Pakistani girl a new lease of life after donating her his heart.

According to NDTV, 19 years old Ayesha was born in India and now she is living in the Pakistani city of Karachi. Ayesha’s heart problem was diagnosed in 2019 and she went to the Indian city of Chennai for treatment.

Media reports say that Ayesha was suffering from leakage of heart and she was on life support. Doctors had prescribed her heart transplant and the cost of this treatment was said to be Rs3.5 million.

Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant Director K R Bala Krishna said that Ayesha was lucky to get a heart in donation. He said that it was quite difficult for the patients coming from abroad to get such a donation. The man who has donated his heart to Ayesha was 69 years old and he was brain dead.

According to the latest reports, Ayesha is now fit enough to return to Pakistan. She wants to become a fashion designer in her professional life.