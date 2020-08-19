Palestine thanks PM Imran for strong response against Israel
ISLAMABAD – The State of Palestine on Wednesday thanked Pakistan for extending all sorts of support to Palestine cause, besides appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strong stance on Israel.
The embassy of Palestine issued a statement a day after the prime minister in an interview made it clear that Pakistan can never recognize Israel until a just and fair solution to the Palestinian problem is given.
It also conveyed thanks to Pakistan for condemning the Israeli aggression towards Palestine.
The statement says, “Palestinians consider Pakistan as our second homeland, and Pakistanis as our dearest brothers, who always supported Palestine on every forum of the world”.
Referring to the Imran Khan’s statement, the embassy thanked the premier for such a strong response and also appreciated every individual of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with Palestine.
“We are hopeful that this support will be with us until we get an Independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital,” it concluded.
