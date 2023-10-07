Has Hamas taken major general of Israeli Army hostage?

Hamas has taken a major general of the Israeli Army hostage, say unconfirmed reports in the Arab media.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) wrote, "BREAKING: Israeli Commander Nimrod Aloni has been captured by Hamas in the ongoing war."

Analyst: "This is big. Israel is meant to be a big military force. This shows the extent to which they are on the back foot and not ready to respond to this attack. This also shows the extent of the Hamas operation" Nimrod Aloni is the commander of the Depth Corps."

However, there was no confirmation from the Israeli Army of Aloni being taken hostage by the Hamas fighters.