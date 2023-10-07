Search

World

Has Hamas taken major general of Israeli Army hostage?

Web Desk
11:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2023
Nimrod Aloni
Source: Twitter

Hamas has taken a major general of the Israeli Army hostage, say unconfirmed reports in the Arab media. 

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) wrote, "BREAKING: Israeli Commander Nimrod Aloni has been captured by Hamas in the ongoing war." 

Analyst: "This is big. Israel is meant to be a big military force. This shows the extent to which they are on the back foot and not ready to respond to this attack. This also shows the extent of the Hamas operation" Nimrod Aloni is the commander of the Depth Corps."

However, there was no confirmation from the Israeli Army of Aloni being taken hostage by the Hamas fighters.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

09:23 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Over 200 Palestinians martyred as Netanyahu declares war after Hamas ...

02:58 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

23 Indian army soldiers go missing after flash flood hits Sikkim state

08:59 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Indian army officer, wife arrested for torturing minor house help in ...

08:59 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia executes two army officers for treason

09:17 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Libya suspends foreign minister for 'holding secret meeting' with ...

04:39 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

This woman has the longest beard in the world!

Advertisement

Latest

11:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Has Hamas taken major general of Israeli Army hostage?

Horoscope

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 7 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: