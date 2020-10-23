37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf commences today

Lahore – The 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament will be contested at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course from 23rd October to 25th October 2020.

This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf in a press conference at Gymkhana Golf Club, and was attended and adressed by Raza Saeed, Tournament Director, Dr. Dildar Hussain, Captain Golf, Ahsan Imran, CEO Millat Equipment, and Imran Yaqub of Millat Tractors.

Sarmad Nadeem said that gradually the threat and scare of Covid is receding and giving way to activity in the sports arenas. Covid hit the golf courses too, causing total closure of golf courses, thus springing a big surprise on the yearning ones. Never before has such a predicament been experienced but the gleeful news is that golf courses are now active and so is the competitive action.

He further said that all golfers are glad and cheered up about this happening and in accordance with the golf calendar schedule Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is all prepared to host the very popular Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament from 23rd October to 25th October.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Group highlighted that this is an annual event of national standing full of competitive zest and vibrance and bestows an opportunity to young golf players to exhibit their abilities plus talent under moments of intense competitive pressure and gain recognition as players of merit.

Ahsan Imran further explained that once again this year the title at stake is the Governor's Cup and remarkable performance resulting in triumph will serve to magnify the standing of the outstanding one as well as those who end up as runners up and secure the third position.

Talking about the history of this championship, he said that this national golf event now enters its 37th year. It owes its continuity to Chairman, Millat Group of Companies, Sikander Mustafa Khan. Undoubtedly this icon of the corporate world has to be recognized and appreciated for injecting abundant energy into this historical championship which was first time held in the year 1984, on the initiative of the then President of Pakistan, and from year to year it has thrived, flourished and established itself as an essential happening of the annual golf calendar of Pakistan. While Millat Tractors deserves a huge tribute, the Gymkhana Golf Club Management has been readily forthcoming in holding this event at the internationally known Gymkhana Golf Course.

As for the competing golfers Raza Saeed, Tournament Director stated that love and passion for golf is certainly augmenting in the country and if we were to focus on Lahore, the numbers of the really good players are admirable and the contribution of Gymkhana Golf Club is substantial.

The adept ones feel facilitated by the Gymkhana Golf Club facilities like the driving range, the practice greens, and the 18 holes golf course layout which is tree-lined and has a unique look of its own that overawes the keen golfers .It is the lure of the golf course and its applaudable facilities that fresh faces turn up every now and then.

Raza Saeed said that amateurs competing for the main title are 170, while in other events ladies amateur are 34 ,senior amateurs are 90 and veterans are 42 while juniors are 20. Evaluation of competitors participating in this championship is an important factor and in the handicap category 4 & below, the following names need to be highlighted:

Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Nauman Ilyas, Rustam Chatta, Capt Zain, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Waleed Zubair, Salman Jehangir, Damil Ataullah, Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Qasim Khan, Daniyal Lashari and Muhammed Shoaib.

The Main Trophy will be awarded to the Champion with the best Net Score. The defending champion is Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Group added that Millat is touching multiple facets of life including but not limited to agriculture, construction, haulage, and ancillary activities such as water pumping and power generation. Millat Tractors Limited has always been at the forefront of not only embracing change but contributing towards the overall prosperity at the nation.