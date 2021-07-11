Bushra Ansari’s new dance video takes internet by storm

The versatile and super talented veteran actress Bushra Ansari proved that age is just a number as she danced her heart out at a wedding on Saturday.

The 65-year-old was spotted dancing along with other stars during the wedding ceremony of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson Shahmir Shunaid.

Many Pakistani Stars were spotted at Siddiqui’s grandson’s wedding including Mahira Khan, Sanam Jung, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Falak Shabbir, Gohar Rasheed and many more.

Grooving on a peppy Bollywood number, the Zebaish star was the epitome of grace as she effortlessly swayed on the song “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.”

Earlier, Bushra Ansari’s dance video with Azaan Khan also went viral on the social media.