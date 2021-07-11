Bushra Ansari’s new dance video takes internet by storm
Share
The versatile and super talented veteran actress Bushra Ansari proved that age is just a number as she danced her heart out at a wedding on Saturday.
The 65-year-old was spotted dancing along with other stars during the wedding ceremony of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson Shahmir Shunaid.
Many Pakistani Stars were spotted at Siddiqui’s grandson’s wedding including Mahira Khan, Sanam Jung, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Falak Shabbir, Gohar Rasheed and many more.
Grooving on a peppy Bollywood number, the Zebaish star was the epitome of grace as she effortlessly swayed on the song “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.”
Earlier, Bushra Ansari’s dance video with Azaan Khan also went viral on the social media.
Bushra Ansari and Azaan Sami's dance video goes ... 04:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
The versatile and uber-talented veteran of Pakistan's entertainment industry Bushra Ansari proved that age is just a ...
-
- Model found dead in Lahore’s DHA04:43 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
- Car prices dip as Pakistan announces new auto policy; Check new rates ...04:06 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
-
- PIA announces to operate special flights for Najaf02:56 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
-
- WATCH – Sarah, Falak hint towards a surprise for fans on first ...01:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
- CCTV footage shows masked intruders get away with a bag – What’s ...12:00 AM | 11 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021