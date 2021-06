20 more matches decided in 2nd Tennis Lovers Punjab Open Tennis Championship

LAHORE – Total 20 more matches were decided in the 2nd Tennis Lovers Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 being played at PLTA Courts Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the men's singles quarterfinals,

Muhammad Abid beat Jabir Ali 6-0, 6-0

Imran Bhatti beat Sikandar Hayat 6-2, 6-3

Heera Ashiq beat Bilal Farooq 6-2, 6-2

Zaryab Pirzada beat Faizan Fayyaz 7-5, 6-2

In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Shimza Naz Durab beat Raheema 8-0, Zahra Suleiman beat Labika Durab 8-5 and Amna Ali Qayum beat Fajar Masood 8-2.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Muhammad Suhaan 8-0, Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-3, Asad Zaman beat Ryan Munsif Khan 8-2 and Abdul Hanan Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 9-7.

In the U-14 quarterfinals, Asad zaman beat Zain Saeed 8-0, Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Muhammad Suhaan 8-2, Amir Mazari beat Amna Ali Qayum 8-6, Ahtesham Humayun beat Inam Bari 8-0.

In U-12 quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat Zohaib Eesa 8-0, Aalay Hussain beat Ibrahim 8-2, Xeerak Mustafa beat Talha Tarar 8-3 and Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Eesa Bilal 8-1.

All semifinals and finals will be played tomorrow (Thursday) at PLTA Courts.

DG Sports Board Punjab Mr. Adnan Arshad Aalukh will grace the finals as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners of different age categories during the concluding ceremony.