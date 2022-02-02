Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday party

Bollywood's gorgeous star, Preity Zinta, celebrated her 47th birthday with family in Los Angeles and shared some glimpses from her ‘special’ birthday celebrations.

The Dil Se star, who used to share her daily routine with her followers on Instagram, received love and wishes from fans and celebrities on her birthday.

After celebrating the event, Preity Zinta posted a post-birthday note on Instagram, sharing how she spent the day. She also shared stunning photos of her special day featuring her husband Gene Goodenough, and other family members.

“A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sanitising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. Inspite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair #famjam #ting,” she captioned the post.

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed adorable twins in November last year via surrogacy.