PAKvNZ – Pakistan bat first in final T20I against New Zealand

RAWALPINDI – The final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today. New Zealand won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.

The fourth T20I was abandoned due to rain and hailstorm, but the series has been full of excitement so far, with Pakistan leading 2-1.

The Pakistani team players have returned to Islamabad after departing for their hometowns following the fourth match. They have checked in at the team hotel, indicating that preparations for the upcoming match are well underway.

In the fourth match, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf took wickets to restrict New Zealand to 164-5. Pakistan will aim to continue their winning momentum in the final T20I and secure the series victory.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry