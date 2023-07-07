Meharbano sets the floor on fire with smooth dance moves

Pakistani music and dance fraternity are working hand in hand after Atif Aslam's latest song Jalna went viral. From social media users to Lollywood actors, millions of people have hopped on the #JalnaDance challenge and showcasing their dance moves.
The latest duo to join the bandwagon is the Darling famed actress Meharbano and Pakistani choreographer Bilal Hafeez.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho diva took to Instagram to let her followers know that she "cant stop moving" to the "new drop" and inspired her fandom to join in.
Social media users showered the duo with love and praise.
Apart from her killer dance moves and other successful ventures, Meharbano is an established actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry with multiple projects including Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga under her belt.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.41
|747.41
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.66
|913.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.71
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.94
|173.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.09
|730.09
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.61
|312.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Karachi
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Quetta
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Attock
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Multan
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
