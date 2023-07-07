Meharbano sets the floor on fire with smooth dance moves

Pakistani music and dance fraternity are working hand in hand after Atif Aslam's latest song Jalna went viral. From social media users to Lollywood actors, millions of people have hopped on the #JalnaDance challenge and showcasing their dance moves.

The latest duo to join the bandwagon is the Darling famed actress Meharbano and Pakistani choreographer Bilal Hafeez.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho diva took to Instagram to let her followers know that she "cant stop moving" to the "new drop" and inspired her fandom to join in.

Social media users showered the duo with love and praise.

Apart from her killer dance moves and other successful ventures, Meharbano is an established actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry with multiple projects including Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga under her belt.