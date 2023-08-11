Birthday wishes pour in from celebs, cricketers as Azam Khan turns 25

As Islamabad United's right hand star hitter Azam Khan turned 25 on Friday, the cricket and showbiz fraternity rallied to shower their heartfelt wishes to him.

Saboor Aly wished him a happy birthday in an Instagram story video in which a Qawwal can be seen praising his Fours and Sixes in a private event where other celebrities like Ejaz Aslam was also present.

Shadab Khan wished Azam Khan, Zeeshan Zameer and Usman Qadir saying how come so many birthdays are on same date.

Happy birthday @MAzamKhan45, @ZeeshanZameer30 and @Qadircricketer. Itni birthdays ek saath? Wish u all a great year and life ahead. pic.twitter.com/cKwuFJEQKI — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 10, 2023

Former Pakistani cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ali wished him a "Happy birthday", sharing a picture of them together.

Hassan Ali took to twitter to wish Khan, saying 'keep working hard boy and may Allah give you success always.'



https://twitter.com/RealHa55an/status/1689588795442872321