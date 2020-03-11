PML- N also adopted PM Imran's narrative on Shehbaz's return: Firdous
Web Desk
12:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PML- N also adopted PM Imran's narrative on Shehbaz's return: Firdous
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Tagging a news item about PML-N parliamentary party meeting, she said in a tweet that now their own party was demanding return of Shahbaz Sharif.

Congratulating the nation over change in PML-N, she said this was result of Imran Khan's efforts for political change.

More From This Category
Repatriation schedule announced for affectees of ...
02:11 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PM Imran decides to establish South Punjab ...
01:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PML- N also adopted PM Imran's narrative on ...
12:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issues decree to ...
11:34 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Wing Commander Noman martyred after PAF's F-16 ...
11:21 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Balochistan reports first coronavirus case, CM ...
10:31 AM | 11 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless
01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr