PML- N also adopted PM Imran's narrative on Shehbaz's return: Firdous
12:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.
Tagging a news item about PML-N parliamentary party meeting, she said in a tweet that now their own party was demanding return of Shahbaz Sharif.
Congratulating the nation over change in PML-N, she said this was result of Imran Khan's efforts for political change.
- Repatriation schedule announced for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb ...02:11 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are ...01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran decides to establish South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur01:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
-
-
Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless
01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat shares heartbreaking note for her late puppy- Balooni12:50 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019