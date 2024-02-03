PTI to move IHC against verdict in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi’s marriage case

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday has decided to file a petition against the trial court's ruling that sentenced former prime Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail in the illegal and un-Islamic marriage at.

Senior civil judge Qudratullah pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka alleging that her nikkah with the former prime minister was un-Islamic and illegal.

“That above said nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing iddah period,” read the petition.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the couple. Both Imran Khan and Bushra were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

The decision caused a strong response from the Imran Kan’s party and his lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Talking to media outside the Adiala jail, Gohar maintained that shameless and scandalous allegations were leveled against Imran Khan for political gains.

He claimed that the case was just filed on the behest of Aun Chaudhry, a former close aide of Imran Khan and also one of the witnesses in the nikkah case.

Meanwhile, the PTI issued an official statement against the ruling calling it "extremely shameful" and "against Shariah".

"The ruling is a serious and vile attack on the book of Allah, Constitution and matrimonial and family laws," the statement said, adding that the judgment had brought nothing but embarrassment for the entire justice system of the country.