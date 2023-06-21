Urwa Hocane calls out Reham Khan's over 'derogatory' remarks against celebrities

A fiery social media exchange between renowned journalist and former wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, Reham Khan, and actor Urwa Hocane has ignited a heated debate across social platforms. The discussion initially revolved around the importance of investing in local communities by overseas Pakistanis but quickly escalated as remarks were made about celebrities and their role in politics.

The controversy began when Reham took to Twitter and expressed, "Pakistan should not be just a shopping destination for bridal couture and lawn collections. Come and live here. Invest in local communities. Those overseas Pakistanis who do not want to give up their jobs but claim to be experts on Pakistani politics need an education about the ground realities. Celebrities look good as pin-up boys but are not usually statesman material purely because they have never lived normal lives like the rest of the population."

In response, Urwa Hocane used her Instagram Stories as a platform to address Reham's statements. While initially agreeing with the idea of investing in local communities, Urwa expressed her disappointment at the perceived derogatory remarks against celebrities. She conveyed, "I could have agreed with your statement about investing in 'local communities' until your derogatory remarks about 'celebrities'. Just to expand your knowledge, most of us are self-made and started from scratch, just like me, and we are still working very hard to get the deserved recognition as an art industry that is representing our country, peacefully and earning all of us immense respect and love around the globe."

Challenging Reham's alleged prejudice against celebrities, Urwa pointed out that the former herself began her career as a child actor on Pakistan Television (PTV), indicating that she, too, was once associated with the entertainment world. "Your prejudice against celebrities doesn't add up. Weren't you kind of one as well? I recall you started as a child actor on PTV, and I definitely don't think that makes you a 'pin-up boy' and also doesn't take away your 'entitlement' that you are any less of a Pakistani citizen to have an opinion on Pakistani politics. I surely could give other reasons why you definitely aren't 'statesman material,' but this would be mere weak finger-pointing."

Urwa further conveyed her disapproval, stating, "I do not appreciate you trying to point hate and judgment towards a growing small group of talented/hardworking individuals to which I proudly belong. I would suggest you work on making a point without trying to put a group of respected, celebrated, and prominent individuals under the bus. P.S.: feel free to apologize, as us 'celebrities,' other than being self-made/hardworking, happen to be very forgiving, kind-hearted, and peaceful as well."