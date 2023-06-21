Urwa Hocane calls out Reham Khan's over 'derogatory' remarks against celebrities

A fiery social media exchange between renowned journalist and former wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, Reham Khan, and actor Urwa Hocane has ignited a heated debate across social platforms. The discussion initially revolved around the importance of investing in local communities by overseas Pakistanis but quickly escalated as remarks were made about celebrities and their role in politics.
The controversy began when Reham took to Twitter and expressed, "Pakistan should not be just a shopping destination for bridal couture and lawn collections. Come and live here. Invest in local communities. Those overseas Pakistanis who do not want to give up their jobs but claim to be experts on Pakistani politics need an education about the ground realities. Celebrities look good as pin-up boys but are not usually statesman material purely because they have never lived normal lives like the rest of the population."
In response, Urwa Hocane used her Instagram Stories as a platform to address Reham's statements. While initially agreeing with the idea of investing in local communities, Urwa expressed her disappointment at the perceived derogatory remarks against celebrities. She conveyed, "I could have agreed with your statement about investing in 'local communities' until your derogatory remarks about 'celebrities'. Just to expand your knowledge, most of us are self-made and started from scratch, just like me, and we are still working very hard to get the deserved recognition as an art industry that is representing our country, peacefully and earning all of us immense respect and love around the globe."
Challenging Reham's alleged prejudice against celebrities, Urwa pointed out that the former herself began her career as a child actor on Pakistan Television (PTV), indicating that she, too, was once associated with the entertainment world. "Your prejudice against celebrities doesn't add up. Weren't you kind of one as well? I recall you started as a child actor on PTV, and I definitely don't think that makes you a 'pin-up boy' and also doesn't take away your 'entitlement' that you are any less of a Pakistani citizen to have an opinion on Pakistani politics. I surely could give other reasons why you definitely aren't 'statesman material,' but this would be mere weak finger-pointing."
Urwa further conveyed her disapproval, stating, "I do not appreciate you trying to point hate and judgment towards a growing small group of talented/hardworking individuals to which I proudly belong. I would suggest you work on making a point without trying to put a group of respected, celebrated, and prominent individuals under the bus. P.S.: feel free to apologize, as us 'celebrities,' other than being self-made/hardworking, happen to be very forgiving, kind-hearted, and peaceful as well."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.5
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.4
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
