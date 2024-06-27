British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi – A British-Pakistani woman driver is facing charges after allegedly speeding and running over a patrolling officer on the Islamabad Motorway.

The incident occurred at the main toll plaza, and a case has been registered against her at Nasirabad Police Station.

According to the police, Patrol Officer Muhammad Kamran stopped the woman at the Islamabad Motorway toll plaza for exceeding the speed limit of 120 km/h by driving at 132 km/h. The woman responded with threats and abusive language. A 20-year-old man in the passenger seat provided the officer with the woman’s British driving license, which confirmed her identity.

The motorway police issued a fine of Rs 2500 for over-speeding. Although the fine was paid, the woman then ran over the officer’s right foot and fled the scene.

Rawalpindi Police confirmed that a case has been filed against the woman driver for hit-and-run, threats, and violations of the National Highway Safety Act. They have started efforts to apprehend her using the provided identification and vehicle registration details.