Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Woman sent to Adial Jail on judicial remand in motorway car-hit case

06:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
Woman sent to Adial Jail on judicial remand in motorway car-hit case
Source: Social media

RAWALPINDI – A court in Rawalpindi approved 14-day judicial remand of the woman, who had attempted to run her car over a motorway police official earlier this year. 

Police produced the woman named Farah before Civil Judge Mumtaz Hanjra and sought her five-day physical remand for interrogation. 

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said the incident took place on January 1 and what the police was doing since then. He said police took action after the video went viral on social media. 

He said that no one injured in the incident, adding that physical remand could not be approved in this case. The lawyer pleaded the court to dispose of the case. 

When court asked about inclusion of section 324 (attempt to murder) in the case, the prosecution side argued that the woman intentionally hit the car to the motorway cop as it can be seen in the video. He said it was serious crime. 

Later, the judge rejected the physical remand plea and approved her 14-day judicial remand. He said police can interrogate her in presence of a lady cop and jail officer. 

The woman suspect has been shifted to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after the court issued an order. 

A day earlier, police have arrested the woman involved in attempting to run over a motorway police official was arrested days after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Woman arrested after viral video of running car over motorway police

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:35 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Here's the list of 50 free WiFi spots in Lahore

06:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Woman sent to Adial Jail on judicial remand in motorway car-hit case

05:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

CJP announces compensatation for Nasla Tower affectees

05:27 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Indian heart gives Pakistani teen new life

05:11 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Two terrorist ring leaders among 3 killed in Khyber operation

04:25 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

SC orders removal of barriers from outside Rangers headquarters in ...

Pakistan

11:51 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Usama Bhalli's viral videos online?

07:05 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Lahore to Bahawalnagar motorway map unveiled

10:37 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz wears police uniform to attend passing out parade

06:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Punjab 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme: Check eligibility and more ...

01:49 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Nazish Jahangir clears the air amid Babar Azam controversy

07:15 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Woman arrested after viral video of running car over motorway police

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Here's the list of 50 free WiFi spots in Lahore

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.81 748.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: