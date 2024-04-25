Woman sent to Adial Jail on judicial remand in motorway car-hit case

RAWALPINDI – A court in Rawalpindi approved 14-day judicial remand of the woman, who had attempted to run her car over a motorway police official earlier this year.

Police produced the woman named Farah before Civil Judge Mumtaz Hanjra and sought her five-day physical remand for interrogation.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said the incident took place on January 1 and what the police was doing since then. He said police took action after the video went viral on social media.

He said that no one injured in the incident, adding that physical remand could not be approved in this case. The lawyer pleaded the court to dispose of the case.

When court asked about inclusion of section 324 (attempt to murder) in the case, the prosecution side argued that the woman intentionally hit the car to the motorway cop as it can be seen in the video. He said it was serious crime.

Later, the judge rejected the physical remand plea and approved her 14-day judicial remand. He said police can interrogate her in presence of a lady cop and jail officer.

The woman suspect has been shifted to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after the court issued an order.

A day earlier, police have arrested the woman involved in attempting to run over a motorway police official was arrested days after the video of the incident went viral on social media.