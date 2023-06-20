Search

Pakistan

Panama Papers scandal: Parvez Elahi and his son booked in money laundering case

Former Punjab CM gets bail in another case of unauthorised appointments

Web Desk 06:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Panama Papers scandal: Parvez Elahi and his son booked in money laundering case
Source: Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE – In connection with alleged money laundering in the Panama Papers scandal, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday filed a complaint against former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and his father Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. 

Offshore companies that the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the former federal minister held were made public by the Panama Papers, the FIA says. 

FIA had gathered evidences in order to file a case against the former Punjab chief minister and his son. 

Parvez and Moonis were charged in a case brought under the laws governing fraud and money laundering with hiding billions of rupees in five Panamanian companies. 

According to FIA sources, Mr. Elahi reportedly bought businesses in Panama and there was proof of money being illegally transferred outside. 

Bail in illegal appointments case

Earlier Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was granted post-arrest bail by anti-corruption court in Lahore on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into unauthorised appointments in Punjab Assembly.

After hearing the arguments on an appeal submitted by the former chief minister, Special Judge Ali Raza Awan of the anti-corruption court pronounced the judgement who reserved the verdict day before.

The PTI leader was given post-arrest bail in exchange for one million rupees surety bonds.

Parvez Elahi was first detained on June 1 outside of his Gujranwala home in connection with a Rs70 million fraud case involving the theft of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

Parvez Elahi arrested again moments after acquitted in corruption case

