UAE offers to launch ferry service to Karachi

KARACHI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its willingness to launch a ferry service to southern Pakistani port city of Karachi in order to promote tourism.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi shared the development with media, stating that the offer had been made by the UAE this time. He hoped the service would start soon.

In 2020, Pakistan’s then federal cabinet approved a summary to launch a ferry service connecting Pakistan with Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia to offer cheap transportation to pilgrims and tourists. However, no further action was taken in this regard.

Tirmizi said the UAE officials made the offer during a meeting with Pakistani officials at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), an annual tourism event held in Dubai.

A day earlier, Pakistan pavilion was inaugurated at the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023.

Pakistan sets up a pavilion for the first time at an international event where more than 150 nations are taking part in the four-day show. Prime Minister’s aide on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry led a 25-member’ delegation participating in the tourism expo to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tirmizi said Pakistan’s participation in the show was very significant and will help promote inbound tourism and will help the country to promote a soft image at the international level.