Pakistan President calls for exposing Indian motives behind hosting G20 summit in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify its efforts to expose India's nefarious designs and the ulterior motives behind its planned move to hold the G20 Summit in the UN-recognized disputed territory of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president expressed these views while conveying the letter of the Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for appropriate action on the issue raised by him on Tuesday.

In his letter to the President, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar had sought the urgent attention of Pakistan towards the Indian government's highly controversial move to convene a meeting of the members of the G-20 countries in Srinagar and its far-reaching consequences on the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

Expressing serious concern over the India's plan, the APHC Convener termed the move as a part of a "multi-faceted and multi-front campaign" that New Delhi has been waging to create confusion about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said that India wants to dilute Kashmir's international and legal status, strengthen the notion that Kashmir is nothing but its internal matter, deflect the world's attention away from the real issue, hide ground realities, and promote its so-called normalcy narrative.

The APHC Convener appreciated the efforts of Pakistan that has expressed strong indignation over India's decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 of this month.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that Pakistan is an important party to the dispute, and expressed the hope that it would continue to play its role and use its political and diplomatic clout effectively to thwart the Indian conspiracies.