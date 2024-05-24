Man held for faking own kidnapping and murder in Rawalpindi

In a bizarre turn of events, a 24-year-old man identified as Ghulam Rasool, hailing from Nawabshah and the son of a court official, orchestrated his own kidnapping and murder on social media to evade a debt of Rs8.5 million, only to be apprehended alive.

The Saddar investigation police conducted a successful operation in Rawalpindi, leading to the recovery of Ghulam Rasool.

The police investigators traced the IP address from which Ghulam Rasool was posting images of his alleged torture and threats by the fabricated kidnappers.

Utilizing modern digital tracing techniques, the investigators managed to pick up the digital footprint of the messages sent to Ghulam Rasool’s family and friends, ultimately leading to his whereabouts.

Providing further details, South district SSP Investigation Abdul Rahim Shirazi disclosed that Ghulam Rasool went missing on April 23 while traveling from Nawabshah to Karachi for business purposes. A complaint was filed by his uncle, Muhammad Hanif, at the Saddar police station the following day, reporting Ghulam Rasool's abduction. However, investigations revealed that Ghulam Rasool was indebted to the tune of Rs8.5 million.

In a shocking twist, Ghulam Rasool resorted to using his own Facebook Messenger to fabricate messages, pretending to be his kidnapper. He even went to the extent of simulating injuries using red paint, ultimately posting images of himself feigning death on Facebook Messenger to his parents and friends.

The heartbroken family and friends held protests outside the IG Sindh office, demanding the safe recovery of Ghulam Rasool. However, his charade continued as he posed as the kidnapper, issuing threats and demanding the resignation of the IG Sindh.

Despite his attempts to deceive, the South Investigation Police successfully uncovered the truth behind the staged abduction and murder drama, recovering Ghulam Rasool alive in Rawalpindi through technical expertise, including tracing his IP address.