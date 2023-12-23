Search

WATCH — Ushna Shah gives sneak peek into her look for 'Chikkar' premiere

Noor Fatima
01:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Ushna Snah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Once again, Ushna Shah stole the spotlight at the Chikkar premiere with her latest Instagram post, and gave a glimpse into her fairytale marriage.

The acclaimed Pakistani actress, who is considered one of the most successful stars to grace the acting industry, has many commercially and critically successful projects under her belt, and when Shah isn't busy keeping the audience glued to their screen — thanks to her versatility, impeccable acting prowess, and ethereal beauty — she's busy gracing red carpets and giving supermodels a run for their money. 

The diva was recently spotted attending the grand premiere of her latest project, Chikkar, where she oozed elegance and proved herself as a fashion connoisseur. 

For the unversed, Chikkar boasts an ensemble cast with the likes of Usman Mukhtar, Ushna Shah, Nausheen Shah, Saleem Mairaj, Ali Sheikh, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Faryal Mehmood in lead roles. The directorial debut of Zaheer Uddin promises a unique blend of suspense, drama and realism.

But before she stepped in front of the cameras, the Habs star decided to give a little “sneak” into her look and her adorable bond with her husband, professional golfer, Hamza Amin.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress shared a reel with snippets and snapshots from her look.

“When I’m ready on time & sneak a little photoshoot in with my date before the big event,” Shah wrote on Instagram.

Tagging her darling husband, Shah proclaimed her undying love for Amin and wrote, “I love you.” 

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Sep-2023/ushna-shah-s-wardrobe-is-a-style-inspo-for-ladies-this-summer

Noor Fatima

