Toshakhana trial: Imran Khan knocks Supreme Court's doors to overturn disqualification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan has approached Supreme Court, days after Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his plea against Toshakhana trial case.

Despite being in jail for four months, Khan is pushing to run in upcoming parliamentary elections, his party said Wednesday, however, legal experts remained skeptical due to his conviction in graft case.

To pave his way for next polls, the former cricket star now moved to country's top court to challenge a decision by the Islamabad High Court that effectively keeps him disqualified from contesting general elections, which are due to two months.

Khan's counsel Latif Khosafiled a petition requesting the suspension of the decision related to Toshakhana to enable PTI founder in upcoming elections.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the plea, and the Supreme Court will be last option for PTI leader.