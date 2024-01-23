Search

24 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting – highest single-day toll

Web Desk
02:18 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

GAZA – Israel's relentless war on Gaza continues unabated and now around two dozen IDF troops were killed as Tel Aviv was caught completely by surprise.

The casualties were announced as Jewish forces and Hamas fighters engaged in close-quarters combat, resulting in deaths on both sides.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called it unbearably difficult morning, saying more and more names of country's finest soldiers are being added to tombstones.

Sharing update on deaths of Israeli soldiers, Herzog said there were intense battles resulting in a significant loss of life for Israeli troops. 

The deaths occurred as platoon was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) by Palestinian fighters. Amid the skirmishes a nearby building collapsed due to a separate explosion, where forces had planted explosives to destroy the structures.

The collapsed buildings caused deaths of IDF troops.

Recently, the fighting picked rage as Israeli forces continued their aggression, pushing deep into Khan Younis with air, sea, and land bombardments.

On the other hand, Gaza health ministry spokesman confirmed 50 deaths in Khan Younis, and the sieges at medical facilities that made it difficult for rescuers to reach dozens of dead and wounded.

Over 25,000 people have now been killed in Gaza while 62,681 people have been wounded in the Israeli assault. 

Gaza death toll tops 25,000 as Israel continues to bomb Palestinians

