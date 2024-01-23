Pakistan Air Force to establish second squadron of latest JF-17 fighter jets

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force has decided to establish another squadron comprising latest variant of JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter aircrafts.
Reports said that the squadron will be established in Karachi and it will replace already disbanded No.8 Haiders Squadron.
“The process of delivering, fully inducting and operationalising the one-and-a-half dozen Block III units will be completed in the coming months ending in raising of the primary JF-17C Block III multirole squadron in the PAF’s Southern Air Command, stationed at PAF Base Masroor, Karachi,” reported a defence media outlet.
Earlier, the ‘Haiders’ Squadron was initially deployed for maritime strike and later used for tactical attack missions using Mirage fighter jets since 1983.
The PAF is procedurally retiring its Mirage III and V aircrafts in all squadron, replacing them with the JF-17C and J-10C fighter aircraft.
The JF-17 Thunder is jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG), while the J-10 “Mighty Dragon” is developed by CAIG.
The JF-17C Block III, which is an advanced combat iteration of the Thunder Programme, is expected to replace JF-17A and JF-17B Block II fleet by early 2030s. It will strengthen the defence of Pakistan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
