Rabya Kulsoom celebrates birthday with family

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Rabya Kulsoom on the delightful occasion of her 35th birthday.

The gifted star of Pakistani entertainment industry — being the daughter of icon Parveen Akbar and sister of actor Faizan Sheikh — boasts an illustrious career and carries a string of successful projects, thanks to her versatility and impeccable acting prowess.

Kulsoom rose to prominence among the audience for her performance in Shehr-e-Malal, and enjoys a loyal fanbase of half a million followers with whom she shares candid moments and achievements from her private and professional life.

On the occasion of her birthday, the Ishq Bepanah star took to the picture-sharing app and gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday bash with family members.

“Forever Grateful,” the Zara Sambhal Ke star captioned the set of pictures.

“#ItsMyBirthday” she shared the hashtag and thanked the concerned parties on “assisting in getting all this done” for her memorable birthday.

Social media users including actor Umer Alam dropped comments and wished the Tere Naal Luv Hogaya star on her birthday.

On the work front, Kulsoom was recently seen in Zara Sambhal Kay, Meer Abru, Shehr-e-Malal, Bharaas, Fraud, Farq, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mannat Murad.