Search

Lifestyle

Rabya Kulsoom celebrates birthday with family

Noor Fatima
03:26 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Rabya Kulsoom
Source: Rabya Kulsoom (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Rabya Kulsoom on the delightful occasion of her 35th birthday.

The gifted star of Pakistani entertainment industry — being the daughter of icon Parveen Akbar and sister of actor Faizan Sheikh — boasts an illustrious career and carries a string of successful projects, thanks to her versatility and impeccable acting prowess.

Kulsoom rose to prominence among the audience for her performance in Shehr-e-Malal, and enjoys a loyal fanbase of half a million followers with whom she shares candid moments and achievements from her private and professional life.

On the occasion of her birthday, the Ishq Bepanah star took to the picture-sharing app and gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday bash with family members.

“Forever Grateful,” the Zara Sambhal Ke star captioned the set of pictures.

“#ItsMyBirthday” she shared the hashtag and thanked the concerned parties on “assisting in getting all this done” for her memorable birthday.

Social media users including actor Umer Alam dropped comments and wished the Tere Naal Luv Hogaya star on her birthday.

On the work front, Kulsoom was recently seen in Zara Sambhal Kay, Meer Abru, Shehr-e-Malal, Bharaas, Fraud, Farq, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mannat Murad.

Rabya Kulsoom reveals reason behind removal of dance video featuring Hania Aamir

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Ayeza Khan celebrates 33rd birthday in style

02:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Team Sania Mirza and family issue official statement post Shoaib-Sana ...

02:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

02:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Fearing religious defiance, YouTube star Asad decides not to feature ...

05:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Akshay Kumar celebrates wife Twinkle Khanna's graduation at 50

04:47 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sajal Aly gets adorable birthday surprise from sister Saboor Aly

Lifestyle

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage ...

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

“Don't let Rambo attend Jeeto Pakistan”: Netizen advises Sahiba ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: