KSE-100 index hits all-time high, crosses 55,000 mark

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the day on a highly positive note, surpassing the significant 55,000 mark during intraday trading on Friday, marking a remarkable milestone.
Around 10:10 am, the KSE-100 index stood at 55,253.19 points, registering a substantial increase of 991.77 points or 1.83% compared to the previous closing figure of 54,261.42.
Arif Habib Limited, as mentioned on X (formerly Twitter), celebrated this achievement as the KSE-100 index scaled new heights, reaching an unprecedented level.
Tahir Abbas, the Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), said that the driving force behind this market surge is the expectation of a successful outcome from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review.
Additionally, he pointed out that diminishing inflation and interest rates, coupled with the anticipation of monetary easing, have played pivotal roles. The market’s attractive valuations, despite achieving an all-time high, have garnered the favour of investors in the local bourse.
Raza Jafri, the Head of Equities at Intermarket Securities, attributed this remarkable rise in the KSE-100 to substantial domestic institutional buying and the decline in Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) yields. He also highlighted the upcoming MSCI review, which will likely increase Pakistan’s weight, as well as the appeal of high dividend-yielding stocks.
He emphasised that the ongoing IMF review remains a key checkpoint that will significantly influence the market’s future trajectory.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
