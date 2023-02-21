Section 144 Imposed in Lahore ahead of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

LAHORE – The caretaker government in Punjab has imposed Section 144 in three areas in the provincial capital Lahore for a period of 7 days as former ruling PTI announced voluntary arrests movement from the metropolis.

In a notification, the additional chief secretary announced a total ban on all kinds of assemblies, sit-ins, and processions in Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, Civil Secretariat, and its adjacent roads along Main Boulevard Gulberg.

It further maintained that Mall Road and main boulevard Gulberg Lahore have historical significance consisting of very sensitive, historical installations as well as business centers, and rallies and protests pose serious security threats.

Pakistan Super League will shift in Lahore from Feb 26, where a large number of spectators are likely to visit Qaddafi Stadium, via Main Boulevard Gulberg, the notification added.

The recent move by Naqvi-led caretaker setup will benefit Imran Khan-led party in its court arrest movement as it provides legal ground for arrest.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan announced that his party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ would start from the Punjab capital from Wednesday in protest against the crackdown on PTI leaders and economic instability.

PTI leaders and activists are expected to storm key regions to get arrested. Reports suggest that former Governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Muhammad Khan Madni, and Fawad Rasool along with other lawmakers and hundreds of workers would court arrest tomorrow.