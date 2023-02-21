Section 144 Imposed in Lahore ahead of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

LAHORE – The caretaker government in Punjab has imposed Section 144 in three areas in the provincial capital Lahore for a period of 7 days as former ruling PTI announced voluntary arrests movement from the metropolis.
In a notification, the additional chief secretary announced a total ban on all kinds of assemblies, sit-ins, and processions in Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, Civil Secretariat, and its adjacent roads along Main Boulevard Gulberg.
It further maintained that Mall Road and main boulevard Gulberg Lahore have historical significance consisting of very sensitive, historical installations as well as business centers, and rallies and protests pose serious security threats.
Pakistan Super League will shift in Lahore from Feb 26, where a large number of spectators are likely to visit Qaddafi Stadium, via Main Boulevard Gulberg, the notification added.
The recent move by Naqvi-led caretaker setup will benefit Imran Khan-led party in its court arrest movement as it provides legal ground for arrest.
Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan announced that his party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ would start from the Punjab capital from Wednesday in protest against the crackdown on PTI leaders and economic instability.
PTI leaders and activists are expected to storm key regions to get arrested. Reports suggest that former Governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Muhammad Khan Madni, and Fawad Rasool along with other lawmakers and hundreds of workers would court arrest tomorrow.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.4
|267.15
|Euro
|EUR
|282
|284.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|314.8
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.1
|72.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.1
|70.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
