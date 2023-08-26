Search

Has Pakistan cut pension of government employees?

05:16 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with reports claiming that the government has approved massive cut in the pension of its employees, who will retire in future.  

It all started when a copy of the purported official notification was shared on social media platform, Facebook in June this year. The post claimed that currently the pension of an retired employee is based on his/her years in service and the last pay slip, adding that the retiring officials were also given a commutation fund by the government. 

It claimed that the government has now changed the policy under which the retiring employees will be entitled to pension based on their initial basic pay when they had been recruited for public service sector. 

The post said there were no more benefit for people working for the government. 

True or False?

When officials were contacted to check the veracity of the viral notification, they categorically stated that the government had neither introduced any such police nor such things were under consideration. 

A senior official of the Ministry of Finance told local media that the notification was false and baseless as there was no such development. 

