Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 19 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates hovered at Rs269,900 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday, November 19 and 10 grams cost stands at Rs231,396.

22 karat Gold is being sold at Rs249,516 per tola, 21 Karat is Rs238,175, while 18 Karat rate stands at 204,150.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs269,900 per 10 Grams Rs231,396

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad